Ranking Jets' Top 5 Offseason Moves: Where Does Geno Smith Trade Fall?

The New York Jets seemed destined for a full rebuild when they traded both Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams before the trade deadline.

After more than 15 transactions in the first few weeks of the 2026 offseason, New York seems to be moving more toward a gap season — with all eyes on the 2027 NFL Draft.

Fitting the Jets' offseason moves into a top-five list wasn't as easy as it seems. With the Nos. 2 and 16 overall picks still in the chamber, New York may just be positioned to be the most improved team in the league.

1. Trading for Minkah Fitzpatrick

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) takes the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The move: Jets acquire Fitzpatrick in exchange for pick No. 238.

While another move on this list might be considered the "sneakiest" move of the 2026 offseason, trading a late seventh-round pick for a multi-time All-Pro who had a surprisingly solid year last season is the biggest win.

Fitzpatrick is still only 29 and posted an 81.8 PFF overall grade in 2025, ranking seventh out of 98 eligible safeties.

New York secured Fitzpatrick long-term after acquiring him, signing the veteran to a three-year contract extension worth $40 million. He is expected to be one of the two starting safeties in 2026 and beyond.

2. Placing the franchise tag on RB Breece Hall

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) on the field before the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The move: Jets place $14.3 million non-exclusive franchise tag on Hall.

Placing the franchise tag on Hall wasn't the most exciting move of the offseason, but it was certainly the most necessary. By tagging him, the Jets can now either work toward a long-term extension or trade the running back if they can't work something out.

The situation is fluid, with Hall appearing to be open to an extension, but either way, the Jets are going to get something — an elite running back signed to a long-term extension or draft compensation to make up for a significant loss.

3. Signing CB Nahshon Wright

Feb 1, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) during NFC practice at the Flag Fieldhouse Moscone Center South Building. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The move: Jets sign Wright to one-year deal worth $3.5 million.

When you look up the definition of low-risk, high-reward, a picture of Nahshon Wright in a Jets uniform will come up. The 27-year-old led the NFL with eight total takeaways while playing for the Chicago Bears in 2025 and earned a Pro Bowl nod.

Wright projects to be a starting cornerback in head coach Aaron Glenn's system. While he gave up some yardage last season, Wright's ability to flip the field in an instant is exactly what the Jets lacked last season.

4. Trading for QB Geno Smith

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The move: Jets acquire Smith and a 7th-round pick in exchange for 2026 6th-round pick.

The Jets had to add a quarterback at some point, and acquiring Smith was the most logical fit. New York drafted Smith in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft and now returns to the city where it all began.

Smith struggled with turnovers last season, throwing a league-high 17 interceptions and fumbling four times, but as long as he can keep the football safe in 2026, he'll be a perfect bridge option as the Jets eye a quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft.

The bonus? New York owes Smith just $3.3 million for the entirety of the 2026 season.

5. Signing pass-rusher Joseph Ossai

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) walks for the locker room with trainers in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. The Bills overcame a halftime deficit to win 39-34. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The move: Jets sign Ossai to three-year deal worth $34.5 million.

After trading young pass-rusher Jermaine Johnson II to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for interior defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat, the Jets were in desperate need of a replacement.

Although Johnson was entering the final year of his rookie contract, he's 15 full months older than Ossai, who was drafted a year before Johnson. So, New York locks down a younger pass rusher for three more seasons, while also adding a productive player on the interior.

Ossai has yet to come up with more than five sacks in a season, posting five in both 2024 and 2025, but he'll have plenty of time to come into his own with New York over the duration of his contract.