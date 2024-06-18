New York Jets Get High Praise For Offseason Additions
Joe Douglas and the New York Jets' front office went out and had a very aggressive offseason. Being able to compete for a Super Bowl this season was clearly the priority at all costs.
With Aaron Rodgers set to return to the field, anything is possible. The Jets actually could be a team that goes on a run and wins a Super Bowl.
Among the major offseason additions in free agency that New York made were wide receiver Mike Williams, defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw, and offensive lineman Tyron Smith. They also were able to add offensive lineman OIu Fashanu in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Following their big offseason, NFL.com has issued high praise for the moves that the Jets have made. They were listed as one of the most improved teams from last season.
Jeffri Chadiha, the writer of the column, listed New York as the No. 3 most improved team during the offseason.
"It was a humbling season for the Jets in 2023. They probably didn't figure they'd be making substantial roster moves to improve their championship chances at this time last year, not after quarterback Aaron Rodgers arrived in a trade with Green Bay. Now here they sit, after a frustrating season that basically ended when Rodgers tore an Achilles tendon in the opener, hoping to rebuild optimism about their potential."
Chadiha went on to talk about the offensive line upgrades that the Jets made. They needed to protect Rodgers and they did a good job of adding talent to the line.
"Not only did GM Joe Douglas add veteran talent – in guard John Simpson, and offensive tackles Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses – but he also used a first-round pick on left tackle Olu Fashanu. This is called throwing numbers at the problem, and I love it."
He also was a big fan of New York signing wide receiver Mike Williams in free agency.
"The acquisition of wide receiver Mike Williams is another solid move that should add a vertical dimension to the offense. There are real questions about keeping players healthy but there also should be real hype about what the team could accomplish if injuries don't derail it for a second straight year."
Clearly, the Jets have made moves that make Chadiha think they can take a big step forward in 2024.
At this point, New York is all-in on winning now. They have a 40-year-old franchise quarterback who isn't getting any younger. Adding talent was an effort to push for a Super Bowl while they can.
With all of the news players on the roster and the level of talent rising on both sides of the football, the Jets are going to be a fun football team to watch. If they play up to their potential, a deep playoff run is something that is well within reach.