New York Jets Get Two Rookies Back After Removing Them from PUP List
After a rollercoaster offseason where the New York Jets were in the headlines of many topics across the NFL, they are officially getting training camp underway on Wednesday as they start preparing for their Week 1 matchup on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers.
One thing that remained constant for the Jets was them being viewed as a legitimate AFC contender.
Following their upgrades across the offensive line and great draft performance, many analysts felt the front office did enough to turn this team into AFC East favorites, especially with Aaron Rodgers continuing to look good in his recovery from Achilles surgery that sidelined him for all but four snaps last year.
Heading into training camp, New York will have some more players available.
According to ESPN reporter Rich Cimini, they have removed rookies Leonard Taylor and Tyler Harrell from the Physically unable to perform (PUP) list after both passed their physicals.
Taylor and Harrell were signed as undrafted rookies, part of the group of 17 who the Jets inked to deals following their seven-player draft class.
Taylor is a defensive tackle from the University of Miami where he spent three seasons and was a full-time starter for two of them. During his collegiate career, he recorded 61 total tackles, 23.5 of them for a loss, to go along with six sacks across his 31 games.
The 6-foot-3, 303-pounder was a former five-star player in high school and ran a 5.1 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.
Harrell also spent his final season in college at Miami where the wide receiver caught only four balls for 45 yards in eight games played as a sixth-year senior. He began his career at Louisville and played three seasons there before transferring to Alabama. His best season came with the Cardinals in 2021 when he caught 18 balls for 523 yards and 6 touchdowns.