Jets Finally Get Some Good Injury News on the Offensive Line

The Jets had three offensive linemen inactive against the Miami Dolphins this past weekend. Then, five offensive linemen were listed on New York's injury report on the first day of practice in Week 13.

That in mind, on Wednesday night it looked like last week's injuries woes up front were carrying over to this weekend's clash with the Las Vegas Raiders in a big way.

After Thursday's practice, however, the Jets' fortunes have begun to change for the better. At least for now.

Of those five linemen, only one did not practice on Thursday. That was starting left guard Alex Lewis who, once again, sat for non-injury related reasons.

That means that all the players banged up from an assortment of injuries are presently healthy enough to practice, taking a big step closer to availability this weekend.

Right tackle George Fant (who sat out in Week 12 with injuries to his ankle and knee) was back on the practice field Thursday. Even if he was limited, he wasn't able to practice on Wednesday, so this is a good sign.

Further, center Connor McGovern went from being limited in practice on Wednesday to practicing fully on Thursday. Assuming the center avoids a setback to his elbow injury, he'll be good to go on Sunday as well.

McGovern has missed only 20 snaps this entire season, second on the Jets to only veteran guard Greg Van Roten (who has yet to miss a single snap on offense in 2020).

That leaves guard Pat Elflein—who New York recently claimed off waivers—and backup Chuma Edoga. Edoga missed last week's game (ankle) but has practiced fully in both workouts so far this week. Elflein has a shoulder injury after making his Jets debut last Sunday in Lewis' place and has been limited in both practices in Week 13.

In Sam Darnold's return from a right shoulder injury last week, with a few new faces protecting him on the line, the Jets quarterback was sacked three times. This weekend, New York could have their starting offensive line back in action.

Well, everyone except Lewis. Possibly.

Jets head coach Adam Gase said on Thursday that the situation with Lewis is still up in the air. He wouldn't commit to the notion that the veteran guard will be available on Sunday.

"Hopefully [the non-injury issue will be resolved] today at some point. Today or tomorrow," he said Thursday afternoon.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman)