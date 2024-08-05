New York Jets Have Golden Opportunity to Start Hot in 2024 Season
Expectations for the New York Jets are sky-high entering the 2024 season.
This year is essentially a redo for many within the organization after Aaron Rodgers’ injury in Week 1 of the 2023 campaign against the Buffalo Bills.
He was injured on the Jets’ fourth play from scrimmage. His Achilles injury, which would keep him sidelined for the remainder of the season, doomed the team.
Without him leading the offense, New York turned back to Zach Wilson as the starter. He struggled to perform, as did Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian, as the team had no real contingency plan in place behind Rodgers.
That changed in free agency when the Jets signed Tyrod Taylor to be the new backup.
The veteran is one of the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL and will do a better job than any of the trio did last season should his number be called.
Of course, for New York to reach their potential in 2024, they need Rodgers to be on the field and playing at a high level. Not much has gone right for the Jets in recent years, but the NFL schedule makers did them a favor this year.
They will open the season with a difficult game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. That is as challenging of a game as anyone has in Week 1, but New York has the potential to pull off a major upset.
If they can do that, a la the Detroit Lions in 2023 during their opening kickoff against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, they will be set up for success. Even if they are unable to overcome the 49ers, the Jets will be afforded the chance to get back on track after that.
Following the matchup against the NFC contenders, New York will go on the road to face the Tennessee Titans before hosting the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos. No games are easy in the NFL, but that is about as soft of a landing as the Jets could hope for after opening the season in San Francisco.
The Titans, Patriots and Broncos are all in different stages of a rebuild.
Tennessee has a first-time head coach led by second-year quarterback Will Levis on offense. New England is starting a new era under Jerod Mayo and is in the early stages of a rebuild. Denver has an underwhelming quarterback room, including New York's former top pick Zach Wilson.
There are some challenging games on the Jets’ schedule in 2024, but entering the year, it looks to be one of the easiest.
The soft start will enable Rodgers to get his feet wet and get back into a rhythm after essentially missing the entire 2023 season.