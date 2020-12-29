Could Adam Gase Join the Patriots' Coaching Staff Next Season?

NFL Insider says Adam Gase could be a candidate to join New England's coaching staff in 2021 if he's fired by the Jets.

Assuming he gets fired by the Jets as this season comes to a close, could Adam Gase join forces with Bill Belichick on the Patriots' coaching staff next year? One NFL insider says it's possible.

In his latest MMQB, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer predicted that Gase would be a candidate to replace someone on New England's staff should they depart to be a head coach in another organization.

This is, of course, contingent upon New York moving on from Gase this offseason. Considering the Jets' franchise-worst start to the season and Gase's inability to build this team closer to contention in his two seasons at the helm, New York parting ways with their head coach seems like a foregone conclusion.

Here's Breer walking through the situation in New England as he addresses potential coordinator openings and how Gase could fit into the picture next year:

The Patriots’ staffing situation is another one to keep an eye on. QB coach Jedd Fisch is gone and OC Josh McDaniels might be too. Jets coach Adam Gase (assuming he’s fired), Browns assistant/ex-Patriots WR coach Chad O’Shea and current tight ends coach Nick Caley are three guys who I think could factor into the new setup. Gase worked for McDaniels in Denver, and O’Shea left Foxboro on good terms two years ago.

Gase has experience as both an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach over his tenure in the NFL. As Breer alluded to, he has ties to McDaniels as well. Perhaps Gase can slot in as New England's quarterback coach, working alongside McDaniels and Belichick, should their offensive coordinator stick around.

Then again, would a team want to hire Gase to work with their quarterbacks after he was unable to develop Sam Darnold? He even owned up to Darnold's lack of growth earlier this season, also admitting that he let ownership down as Gang Green's head coach.

Surely Gase will seek out another head coaching opportunity if he's fired by New York. Entering Week 17 against New England with a 9-22 record over two years with the Jets—and a 32-47 record in his head coaching career—he's likely years away from his next shot at leading a team in the NFL.

