Why Denzel Mims Could Have a Breakout Game Against the Panthers

With Jamison Crowder out (COVID-19) and Keelan Cole questionable (knee), the Jets' depth at wide receiver will be tested on Sunday in Carolina.

Sure, top wideout Corey Davis will get plenty of targets from rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. Same goes for rookie receiver Elijah Moore, who was a star in training camp.

But after those two receivers—players that will be watched closely by the Panthers' secondary—another wideout could emerge and have a breakout performance.

Second-year receiver Denzel Mims slipped down on New York's depth chart this offseason. At one point, it looked like he might've even been in danger of not making this team's 53-man roster.

An illness kept him off the field this spring, missing valuable practices and workouts. Factor in the additions of Davis, Moore, Cole and more since last season and Mims simply wasn't going to get as many reps in Robert Saleh's offense.

Losing possibly two key contributors against the Panthers, however, may very well give Mims his best chance to prove he's deserving of an expanded role this season. What better time than Week 1 in a game that has the potential to be a shootout.

Asked on Friday about how Mims has looked through the end of training camp and the preseason, Saleh said the Baylor product has done a lot better of late. That's an encouraging sign when it comes to how much he'll be used on Sunday in the face of adversity.

"He’s going through some learning curves and working out of a phone booth and working out of those tight splits, the details of route running and all that stuff, so he’s gotten a lot better and he continues to get better every day," Saleh explained. "I love his intent and the way he’s going about his business, to find versatility and knowing every single spot instead of being stagnant at one, which is difficult for a receiver. So, he’s been good, his mind is in the right spot."

In 2020, his rookie season, Mims had just 357 receiving yards on 23 catches (44 targets) over nine games. Injuries kept him off the field for a good chunk of the year, but when he was out there, he was a threat down the field, occasionally making big plays.

A year ago, he profiled as one of this team's top options on the outside, a former second-rounder with an endless catch radius that could shine in this offense for years to come. Even as his role changed over the last few months, Mims has made it clear that he hasn't lost any confidence.

"I just got to focus on my job and just continue to be myself and focus on my craft so I can get better," Mims said last month. "If you worry, you won't get no better."

It's safe to say Mims will be ready to go on Sunday, waiting patiently for his number to be called. With other big names on the field and an emphasis on the running game in Mike LaFleur's offense, maybe he'll be able to fly under the radar of Carolina's secondary, exploding for a big play or two while building that chemistry with Zach Wilson at quarterback.

After all, let's not forget what happened in New York's preseason opener. Mims played angry, taking a short pass from backup QB Mike White and turning it into a gritty gain of 20 yards, carrying defenders for a first down.

All the 23-year-old needs is a shot. On Sunday, he might get one in a big way.

