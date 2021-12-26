Jets Inactives vs. Jaguars: Jamison Crowder and a COVID-19 Outbreak

New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder, safety Elijah Riley and several players impacted by the jets COVID outbreak are inactive against the Jacksonville Jaguars

As expected, Jets veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder is inactive for Sunday afternoon's showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a calf injury.

Safety Elijah Riley (concussion), along with running backs La'Mical Perine and Austin Walter, are also unavailable.

Crowder didn't practice at all this week, listed as doubtful in the final version of the Jets' injury report.

Losing Crowder this week is a significant blow for New York's offense.

The Jets are already down two starting receivers as both Corey Davis (season-ending surgery) and Elijah Moore (quad) have been out the last several weeks. Now, rookie quarterback Zach Wilson will line up under center without this team's top three wideouts at his disposal.

That leaves Keelan Cole, Braxton Berrios and Denzel Mims as the only other healthy wide receivers with more than 10 targets this season.

The Jets are also missing their top tight end. Ryan Griffin is out for the rest of the season after sustaining a knee injury that sent him to injured reserve.

New York got receiver Jeff Smith back from the reserve/COVID-19 list late this week, so he'll be available. But the vast majority of New York's success through the air this season has flowed through those three aforementioned names.

Speaking of New York's COVID list, let's not forget those impacted by the Jets' COVID-19 outbreak this week as well.

New York is missing a slew of starters and a plethora of players this week due to the virus. In fact, as of Sunday morning, 18 different players were listed in Gang Green's COVID list on the team's website.

That group includes defensive end John Franklin-Myers, defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi, left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, safety Ashtyn Davis, cornerback Michael Carter II and more.

To make matters even worse, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was also added to the COVID list just a few hours before kickoff on Sunday morning, another debilitating blow to New York's roster.

