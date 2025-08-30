New York Jets Lose LB Zaire Barnes To New York Giants
The New York Jets have been making moves left and right over the last few days.
New York unveiled its initial 53-man roster on Tuesday and one player who made the cut was linebacker Zaire Barnes. He played four games for the Jets in 2023 after being selected in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Last year, he was placed on the Injured Reserve.
Barnes initially made the Jets' roster but was one of the players waived after the Jets were awarded linebacker Cam Jones, tackle Esa Pole, and tight end Jelani Woods off waivers. He wasn't available for long, though, as the New York Giants reportedly claimed him, per the New York Post Sports' Ryan Dunleavy.
The Jets and Giants have claimed players from each other this week
"Oh, I like this spice," Dunleavy said. "Giants just added former Jets draft pick LB Zaire Barnes (who was cut Wednesday after making initial 53-man roster) to their practice squad. Checker on a checker with Korie Black?"
This comes after the Jets did seemingly the same thing with Korie Black. He made the Giants' 53-man roster and then was waived shortly afterward. The Jets claimed him to the surprise of some despite the Giants expecting to get him back.
Now, the Giants did the same and made the move official on Friday.
"The New York Giants made the following roster moves on Friday, Aug. 29: Free Agent Signing WR Gunner Olszewski," team reporter Dan Salomone said. "Practice Squad Additions: LB Zaire Barnes, OL McClendon Curtis. Terminated (by Club) from Practice Squad: OLB Trace Ford. Reserve/Injured: CB Rico Payton."
The Jets and Giants have seemingly thrown two subtle jabs at each other. While this is the case, it isn't clear if either Black or Barnes will play roles for the Jets and Giants this season. With all of the roster transactions of the week -- and surely more to come in the new few days -- this is an example of one that is more interesting that the potential application on the field, at least right now.