Mike White Made NFL History With Spectacular Performance Against Bears

Mike White did more than just step in for Zach Wilson and help the Jets bounce back from their embarrassing performance against the Patriots last week.

The backup quarterback also made NFL history, producing some numbers that were reminiscent of his iconic debut in an upset win over the Bengals last season.

White threw for 315 yards, completing 22 of his 28 passes with three touchdowns. He had a 91.7 QBR, paving the way to a 31-10 win for New York over the Bears.

Factoring in his unforgettable day against Cincinnati last year, White is the first quarterback in NFL history to have multiple games with 300 passing yards, three pass touchdowns and a completion percentage above 75 percent within his first four career starts, per ESPN Stats & Info.

He's also the first player to rack up 1,268 passing yards on 110-of-160 passing (68.75 percent) with eight touchdowns within four NFL starts.

Just looking at Jets history now, White is the fourth quarterback in green and white to have multiple games with three touchdowns and 300 passing yards, joining Ken O'Brien (7), Joe Namath (5) and Richard Todd (5).

White wasn't flashy on Sunday, but even in the pouring rain, he was clinical with his execution, completing passes to 10 different receivers.

Here's a few more remarkable notes from White's performance on Sunday, both courtesy of ESPN's Rich Cimini:

White's 91.7 QBR is the seventh-highest mark by a Jets quarterback in a single game since ESPN started tracking QBR in 2006





White is just the fifth quarterback in NFL history to have multiple games with 300 passing yards and three passing touchdowns within his first four career starts, joining Kurt Warner (3), Patrick Mahomes (2), Mark Rypien (2) and Austin Davis (2).

