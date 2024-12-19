New York Jets Move Veteran Safety Jalen Mills to Injured Reserve
The New York Jets won their first game in more than a month on Sunday, but during the game they lost one of their top veteran defenders to a season-ending injury.
Safety Jalen Mills will be out the rest of the season after the Jets (4-10) placed him on injured reserve. Because an IR stint requires four games, and the Jets only have three games remaining, there is no way he can return.
Mills, a nine-year veteran, suffered an injury to his collarbone after he picked off a pass against Jacksonville on Sunday. It was one of two New York interceptions in the game, the other by cornerback Sauce Gardner.
Mills joined the Jets on Sept. 24 when he was signed to the practice squad after they suffered several injuries to the secondary. New York elevated him for two games before it signed him to the active roster. He made eight starts and finished with 44 tackles, six passes defender and a forced fumble.
The former LSU star was a seventh-round draft pick in 2016 and played with Philadelphia, where he won a Super Bowl ring, and had five interceptions. He later played for New England.
Meanwhile, the Jets opened the practice window for defensive tackle Leki Fotu and he returned to practice on Wednesday.
This was Fotu’s second stint on IR after he opened the season on the list with a hamstring injury and missed five games. He is recovering from a knee injury and practiced in full.
If the Jets opt to activate Fotu for Sunday’s game, they could do so with Mills’ open roster spot. He’s played in just two games.
New York made three additions to its practice squad — running back Zach Evans, defensive lineman Bradlee Anae and tight end Neal Johnson.
Evans is a well-timed choice as he played 10 games for the Los Angeles Rams last season, who play the Jets on Sunday. He only rushed for 19 yards. The Rams released him from their practice squad earlier this year.
Anae signed a reserve/future contract with the Jets back in 2020 and has been on and off practice squads since then. He also did time with the UFL’s Birmingham Stallions and played 11 games with Dallas in 2020-21.
Johnson was waived by the Rams in August and spent some time with the Jets during the preseason.