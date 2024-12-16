New York Jets’ Sauce Gardner Ends Interception Drought Against Jaguars
The New York Jets set a franchise record last week by blowing its fifth fourth-quarter lead of the season and losing the game.
Sauce Gardner wasn’t on the field for that one. But he was on the field for the other four games, and the third-year cornerback made sure he didn’t allow a sixth one to get away on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
In doing so, one of the best cornerbacks in football ended a dubious streak. As Gardner picked off an overthrown pass from Jacksonville quarterback Mac Jones, he caught his first interception in two years.
Yes, his last interception was on Nov. 6, 2022, against Buffalo. It was his second that season. He waited 37 games for another interception.
After he made the catch, he ran to the sideline after a short celebration. He later he said he gave the ball to his mother.
Gardner is considered one of the game’s best young cornerbacks, but he was a little emotional after the game when he spoke to reporters.
“That’s really a blessing you know?” he said. “We all deal with adversity you know? It was just great for the for the game to be on the line and for (Jacksonville quarterback) Mac Jones to throw the ball. It was great to be able to close the game, you know? It's really a blessing.”
Gardner also acknowledged the interception drought. His pick on Sunday was just New York’s third interception. Brandin Echols — who did not play due to injury — has the other two.
“You know I've been waiting on a pick for a minute,” he said. “I haven’t had one since my rookie year. Yeah, it's been a while and a lot of people were hating on me you know? That’s not a secret — that's just that's what people do because of the things that I've accomplished and the things that I've done. So it was great to just be able to make a play.”
Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich echoed the gratitude for the moment, which snapped a four-game losing streak for the Jets.
“So, so happy for him because he's been working his butt off and he’s obviously been frustrated with our results as a team, as a defense,” Ulbrich said. “He knows the standard at which he needs to play on a weekly basis and I’m so happy for him to be able to finish the game and make a play.”
Gardner also found it a bit ironic that Jones threw the pass, as the pair were involved in a notorious incident last season in which Gardner said that Jones hit him in the groin.”
"I ain't even gonna speak on what he did, but I'm sure y'all remember,” Gardner said with a laugh.