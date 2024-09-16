New York Jets Pass Rusher Has Career Game Against Tennessee Titans
Running off the field after Sunday’s 24-17 win over the Tennessee Titans, New York Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV told SNY’s Jeane Coakley that the team just “wanted to get the job done” after the injury to Jermaine Johnson.
Surely he meant the whole defense and not just himself, right?
As Johnson’s season likely ended McDonald’s season kicked into overdrive, as last year’s first-round pick had the biggest day of his career with three sacks — including a critical sack late — against the Titans.
Those were also the first three sacks of his second NFL season and matched his entire output from a season ago.
“Plenty more of that,” McDonald said while trying to catch his breath.
As if to say, plenty more where that came from — or at least he hopes.
The former Iowa State star got started right away, sacking Titans quarterback Will Levis on the third play of the game to force a punt.
Two drives later, McDonald was credited for a sack and a forced fumble as Levis gave up the football while trying to step up in the pocket to avoid him. Not only did it not work but the resulting fumble became a turnover.
Finally, on the game’s penultimate play, the Titans were facing 3rd-and-goal on the Jets’ 8-yard-line and McDonald ran Levis down for a six-yard sack to force a fourth down.
Levis threw an incompletion in the Titans’ final shot to tie the score.
McDonald’s day wasn’t just a big day for him, it was a big day in the recent context of Jets defensive history.
Per ESPN, McDonald was the first Jets player with three sacks in a game since Jamal Adams since 2019. Adams just happened to be on the other side of the field playing for the Titans. He was also the first Jets defensive lineman with three sacks in a game since Henry Anderson in 2018 and the first Jets player with three sacks and a forced fumble since Muhammad Wilkerson since 2015.
New York selected McDonald with the No. 15 overall pick last year and with the Cyclones he was a standout for five seasons who was named a three-time All-Big 12 first-team selection, along with being named the conference’s co-defensive lineman of the year in 2021.
He left Ames as the program’s leader in career sacks.
McDonald played in 15 games last season and had three sacks, along with nine tackles.
He took a huge step on Sunday. With Johnson likely out for the season, New York will need more consistency from the second-year pro moving forward.