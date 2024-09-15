Saleh: ‘Looking Like’ New York Jets Defender Suffered Season-Ending Injury
The New York Jets were already without cornerback D.J. Reed going into the Tennessee Titans game due to a knee injury.
Even though the Jets left with a 24-17 victory, they paid a steep price for the win.
Most notably was the injury to defensive end Jermaine Johnson, which occurred in the third quarter.
The 25-year-old had two tackles on the day, one for a loss and was called for a roughing the passer penalty before he collapsed to the ground after the conclusion of a play. It was a non-contact injury.
It was an emotional scene as Johnson was put on the cart to be taken off the field at Nissan Stadium. It included a hug from teammate Solomon Thomas before he left.
“Losing 11 (Johnson) is like losing a heartbeat for this team,” Thomas said after the game.
Minutes after he was taken off the field, New York announced Johnson was out for the remainder of the game with an Achilles injury. It’s the sort of injury that ended quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ season last year.
Johnson spoke to reporters after the game.
"I always pray to God before every game,” he said. “I tell him to use me so I can serve others. This just might be His way of me doing that."
Jets head coach Robert Saleh wasn’t quite ready to say Johnson had torn his Achilles, but did tell reporters, "It's unfortunately looking like that."
Before they lost Johnson, they star linebacker C.J. Mosely also went down with an injury. He left the game in the first half with a foot injury and New York listed him as questionable to return. He never did.
He had three tackles, two solo, before he left the game.
Saleh told reporters after the game that the Jets hope Mosely is able to play on Thursday.
So, New York is now down a top player on each of the levels of its defense — Johnson on the edge, Mosley at linebacker and Reed on the back row.
On Friday, Saleh told reporters before the morning workout he expected him to play. After that, Reed didn’t practice and was then listed as questionable for the game. He was made inactive for Sunday’s game.
Johnson’s injury looms the largest, as the Jets were already down their holdout pass rusher, Haason Reddick. It’s not clear how Johnson’s injury changes the complexion of his holdout.
What was clear before the game was that the sides were entrenched.
General manager Joe Douglas has told Reddick’s representatives there will be no extension unless Reddick reports. Reddick’s reps have told the Jets he won’t report until he gets an extension.
Meanwhile, New York has a short week ahead, as they host the New England Patriots on Thursday at Met Life Field for their home opener.