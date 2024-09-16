Watch New York Jets Defense, Special Teams Make Huge Plays in Titans Victory
One thing the New York Jets wanted to get back to doing this week was making big plays.
Mission accomplished.
The Jets’ defense wasn’t able to create much in the way of turnovers against a San Francisco 49ers offense that went to the Super Bowl last year.
Against a Tennessee Titans team that had a second-year quarterback and a first-year head coach, New York was able to create two turnovers and a block a punt in their 24-17 victory.
That earned the Jets (1-1) their first win of the season entering Thursday’s contest with the New England Patriots at Met Life Stadium.
New York’s first created turnover helped stop the Titans from building on a 7-0 lead as they were knocking on the door of a score.
Tennessee had driven all the way to the Jets’ 6-yard-line. Quarterback Will Levis was stepping up in the pocket and trying to avoid a tackler, but ended up losing the football in the open field.
Will McDonald was credited with creating the fumble and Quinnen Williams recovered the ball at the New York 12-yard line.
While it led to nothing more than a Jets punt, it did stymie the Titans offensively.
New York’s second created turnover came on the next drive, and was again courtesy of Levis.
This time he was taking a shot downfield at wide receiver Treylon Burks and Jets defender Brandin Echols picked off the pass at the New York 27.
This time, the Jets cashed it in, as quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the offense on a 12-play drive that ended with him connecting with rookie running back Braelon Allen for a 12-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 7-7.
The score was the first of Allen’s career.
The blocked punt came in the third quarter and with the Jets leading, 14-10.
After the Titans went three-and-out, they went to punt before New York’s Irv Charles burst through the line to block the ball and it sent rolling out of bounds.
That allowed the Jets to take over the ball at the Tennessee 30-yard-line and led to a field goal by Greg Zuerlein which, at the time, pushed New York to a 17-10 lead.
While the Jets’ defense gave up 300 yards, the unit held the Titans to one score in four red zone opportunities. They also sacked Levis four times, with three of those sacks coming from McDonald, who forced the fumble in the first half.