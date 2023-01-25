OSU Reunion? ESPN Mock Draft Has Jets Picking Garrett Wilson's Former Teammate in First Round

Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba were a force to be reckoned with when they were teammates at Ohio State, both hauling in more than 1,000 receiving yards during the 2021 season.

With Smith-Njigba set to be available in the 2023 NFL Draft, those two former Buckeyes could share a wide receiver room once again, this time while donning green and white.

In a mock draft produced by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. on Wednesday, the Jets selected Smith-Njigba with the No. 13 pick in the first round.

As much as New York needs help on the offensive line, Kiper explained that this star-quality wideout can help elevate the Jets' offense right away, a unit that will probably have a different leader under center in 2023 as well.

Here's Kiper's analysis:

I thought about an offensive lineman here, but let's instead reunite my top-ranked receiver in this class with my top-ranked receiver in the 2022 class. The Jets picked Garrett Wilson at No. 10 last April, and he had 83 catches for 1,103 yards as a rookie. But in 2021, his teammate Smith-Njigba was the Buckeyes' top wideout, as he put up 1,606 yards, doing damage mostly out of the slot. After an injury-plagued 2022 in which he caught just five passes, however, there are big questions about his health -- he had a nagging hamstring injury -- headed into the draft.



I'm a big fan of Smith-Njigba, and I think he could be a star in the right situation. New York likely will have a new starting quarterback in 2023, and that passer will have to get support around him. This offense has a chance to be much improved. The Jets had a stellar draft last year; Smith-Njigba would be a great start for this one. And yes, I know, this makes it back-to-back top-15 picks on receivers for the Jets, but Smith-Njigba is worth it because of what he and Wilson can do together.

Last year, the Jets picked Wilson with the No. 10 overall pick. He had a remarkable rookie season, racking up 1,103 receiving yards on 83 receptions with four touchdowns in 17 games.

