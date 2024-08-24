New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Heaps Major Praise on Offensive Weapon
The New York Jets are closing in on having to make final roster cuts ahead of the regular season. With that in mind, there are quite a few players who are simply waiting to find out their fate.
One player that was projected to be a potential cut candidate was veteran wide receiver Allen Lazard.
Lazard put together a really bad first season with the Jets. He only caught 23 passes for 311 yards and a touchdown.
Despite the speculation that the 28-year-old wideout could get cut, it looks like he's set to make the roster. He has great chemistry and a good friendship with Aaron Rodgers and has performed well during training camp.
With the regular season right around the corner, Rodgers spoke out about his wide receiver. He did not hold back from giving Lazard a lot of praise.
"I think he's had a really nice camp. I'm really proud of him. I think his leadership, as much as anything, has been great. I think he's conducted himself with a lot of humility, which is always some of the pie that you eat after a season you'd like to have gone differently. I'm really proud of the way he's responded. He's had a fantastic camp."
Of course, Rodgers and Lazard are former teammates. They played together on the Green Bay Packers.
It's clear that Rodgers is excited to have Lazard on the team this season. The wide receiver seems pretty safe at this point in time.
Robert Saleh, the team's head coach, spoke out highly about Lazard as well.
"He looks really good. I've said it before, but I think he's doing all the little things where I feel last year he may have felt above it, where this year I think he's just been on it. He's been on all the details in all phases and being a leader in the meeting rooms. Overall, I think he is a lot more positive, not that he was negative. He's just in a really good place."
Everything is pointing towards Lazard making the roster and being a key piece. He could even open up the season as the team's No. 3 wide receiver, assuming Mike Williams is good to play. Should Williams be unable to play, he could be the No. 2 wideout.
Hopefully, he can get his career back on track. Playing alongside Rodgers will give him a good chance of doing just that.