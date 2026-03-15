Jets 'Love' Former Eagles Pro Bowl QB Turned Journeyman

The New York Jets' quarterback room already looks different with Geno Smith coming to town but there very well could be more turnover in the near future.

The big question for New York right now is who will be the backup for the Jets in 2026? It's not as pressing a question as the starter, which the team seemingly answered with the Smith trade. New York doesn't necessarily need to sort out the No. 2 quarterback spot on March 15. Plus, Justin Fields is still on the roster and could very well be that guy for the Jets if they opted to go that route.

There are options available as well in free agency, including Carson Wentz, who has been consistently linked to New York throughout the offseason. After the Jets landed Smith, SNY's Connor Hughes reported that New York was "squarely" in the mix for the one-time Pro Bowler in Wentz. On March 11, The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt followed up and called a deal "unlikely." The conversation continues, though. On March 13, Hughes reported that Wentz "remains an option" and that Frank Reich "would love" to bring him in behind Smith.

"The Jets will add another quarterback to the room with Geno Smith. Nothing is imminent, per team sources," Hughes wrote. "Mougey and Aaron Glenn plan to let the dust settle a bit more, assess their options, and then move forward.

The Jets already have added one quarterback

Oct 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz (11) drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"Carson Wentz remains an option. Offensive coordinator Frank Reich is a big fan and would love to see him added to the quarterback room behind Smith. Wentz, though, has options outside New York and is still rehabbing. While the Jets have interest, a return to Minnesota makes sense, too. Cooper Rush is in the mix, as is a potential Reich reunion with Andy Dalton. Tyrod Taylor, who spent the last two seasons with the Jets, is also a candidate."

Wentz has had an interesting career to this point. He's just 33 years old. He was the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles and burst onto the scene with over 3,700 passing yards and 16 touchdowns as a rookie. In 2017, he earned his lone Pro Bowl nod while racking up 33 touchdowns in just 13 games. He finished third in the race for the MVP award, but got hurt. He was a part of a Super Bowl-winning team over in Philadelphia, but Nick Foles was under center instead.

His final season with the Eagles came in 2020. Since then, he has spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and the Minnesota Vikings. He was a starter for the Colts and threw 27 touchdown passes, but hasn't had a consistent starting job since.

He can still play and has experience with Reich. It's not shocking the Jets would want him just in case an injury popped up with Smith. He would be a seamless replacement.