New York Jets Biggest Weakness After NFL Draft Could Hurt Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets had an impressive draft, adding key pieces to both sides of the football. Headlined by Olu Fashanu and Malachi Corley, the Jets are looking at two rookies who have an opportunity to make an impact for Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the offense next season.
Entering the draft, there was plenty of buzz around New York taking Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. The 21-year-old ended up being drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 13 pick, meaning the Jets had an opportunity to draft him if they wanted to.
Adding another elite pass catcher wouldn't have been a bad idea, but there's not much of an argument on the decision Joe Douglas made.
Fashanu, a standout at Penn State, has a chance to be a high-level pass protector, giving Rodgers help up front.
However, with the decision to draft an offensive tackle, Matt Holder of Bleacher Report believes that left New York with a weakness.
Examining each team's biggest weakness following the NFL draft, Holder wrote that Gang Green's weakness is the tight end position.
Tyler Conklin has been the No. 1 guy for the past two seasons, posting 1,173 receiving yards over that span. Jeremy Ruckert was the TE2 in 2023, finishing the year with just 16 receptions for 151 yards.
Given who the Jets have at quarterback, wide receiver, running back, and now offensive line, the tight end position has an argument to be the worst of the offensive unit. While that's not a knock on them due to the job Douglas has done by putting plenty of talent on the roster, it's something to keep an eye on.
Over the past three seasons, Conklin has posted at least 552 yards. His 2023 production was the best of his career, posting the most yards he ever had with 621. His 10.2 yards per catch average and 61 receptions also tied career highs.
If he can produce with Garrett Wilson, Mike Williams, Breece Hall, and others, this offense should be much improved.