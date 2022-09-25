Skip to main content

Jets' Quincy Williams Carted Off With Ankle Injury

Williams got hurt making a tackle in the third quarter on Sunday against the Bengals.
Jets linebacker Quincy Williams was carted off the field at MetLife Stadium with an ankle injury during the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Williams was making a tackle near the sideline with four minutes remaining in the third quarter, hitting Chris Evans as the Bengals running back made a leaping catch. When Williams came down, he landed awkwardly, instantly grabbing at his left ankle as he twisted on the turf in pain.

His brother, tackle Quinnen Williams, was one of the first Jets defenders to circle around the linebacker, waiting as New York's training staff rushed over.

A few minutes later, Williams was lifted into a cart and taken off the field with an air cast on his left leg. He was spotted speaking with some of his teammates and coaches shortly after being raised onto the cart, but had a towel over his head and face as he was driven away toward the locker room.

Williams leaves the game with seven tackles, leading those in green and white. He's been a spark of energy for this defense, playing hard and contributing each week since he was claimed by the Jets last September. The 26-year-old is a former third-round pick, beginning his career with two seasons (18 total games played) with the Jaguars.

New York's official update on Williams is that the linebacker sustained an ankle injury and that he's doubtful to return on Sunday against Cincinnati. 

Considering the apparent severity of the injury, and how Williams was acting as he was carted off, it's safe to assume he won't be back. The question is how long will the linebacker miss? If he's out for a long time, it would be a pretty significant blow for New York's defense.

