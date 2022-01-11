New York Jets Raise Ticket Prices For 2022 Season

The Jets are reportedly raising their ticket prices at MetLife Stadium for the 2022 season.

According to the Associated Press, New York is increasing the price of admission by an average of 3%, the team's first spike in ticket prices since 2016.

Here's more on the subject from Dennis Waszak Jr.'s report:

The Jets, coming off a 4-13 campaign and an 11th straight season without a playoff appearance, kept ticket prices stagnant the last few years. But as the cost of everyday living has risen around the country, Jets fans will now have to also pay slightly more to watch their team play at MetLife Stadium.



The Jets are hardly an outlier, though, as several teams have raised ticket prices the past few years, with an average increase across the league of 5%, per the NFL.



The current increase marks just the third for the Jets since MetLife Stadium opened in 2010, but the overall average prices for tickets have since decreased.



The Jets reduced ticket prices in some locations in 2018, and next season’s prices will remain lower in several sections — such as the lower end zone, mezzanine, upper prime and sideline — than they were four years ago.



Season-ticket holders will continue to benefit most, including perks such as the team’s Jets Rewards loyalty program that allows fans to use credit points as payment for merchandise and concessions at the stadium.

The cost of parking at MetLife Stadium will go up as well, per Waszak Jr.

Some of New York's most exciting games of the year came at MetLife this past season. The Jets defeated the Bengals and Titans in thrilling fashion, nearly upsetting the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers in Week 17.

There were also some performances, however, that made fans in attendance wish they didn't pay to watch in person. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson threw four interceptions in a loss to the Patriots in his MetLife Stadium debut and Gang Green was blown out by the Bills, Eagles and Saints a few months later.

The Jets can certainly take a step in the right direction this offseason, though, giving their fans a better product to watch in 2022.

New York has two first-round picks and nine total selections in the first five rounds of the 2022 NFL draft, the organization has plenty of cap space to utilize in free agency and the team's core group of players is poised to be a catalyst in leading this club to contention.

