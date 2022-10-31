Jets React to 'Terrible' Roughing the Passer Call, Erasing Pick-Six Against Patriots

Jets cornerback Michael Carter II leapt in celebration as he crossed the goal line, finishing off what appeared to be an 85-yard pick-six on an errant pass from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

Carter's snag and score gave New York a 16-3 lead with less than a minute remaining in the second quarter, a huge play to hand the Jets even more of a cushion against their division rival.

Then, Carter looked up to the Jumbotron and saw that a flag had been thrown. A wave of frustration rushed through his system as he realized his first career touchdown was coming off the board.

New York's defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers had been flagged for roughing the passer on the play. Replays showed Franklin-Myers pouncing on Jones a split second after the signal-caller released the football, shoving him to the turf.

"[Jones] was hit too hard," Jets head coach Robert Saleh said after the game, revealing what he was told by the referees after the crucial call.

In the moment, the penalty on "JFM" negated a score, giving New England 15 yards and an automatic first down. That gave the Patriots new life, leading to a field goal before halftime, making the score 10-6 as both teams returned to their respective locker rooms.

"10-point swing," Saleh told reporters after the game, a 22-17 loss. "It was a costly penalty."

New York's loss falls on several players and performances, but the roughing the passer call was a clear turning point, a transition of momentum that changed the trajectory of this game.

After that play, the Patriots scored 19 unanswered points. New York didn't respond until it was too late, adding one more touchdown before a failed onside kick later in the fourth quarter.

"Just a critical exchange," Saleh added. "We can say it's JFM's fault, we can blame [the referee], it doesn't matter. It happened. At the end of the day, we've just gotta be better."

New York's players made it clear they didn't agree with the call.

"That was a terrible call, but that's football. It happens all the time," quarterback Zach Wilson told reporters.

Wilson had three interceptions of his own in the loss, making New York's deficit insurmountable.

Franklin-Myers has been flagged for roughing the passer in key spots before. Last season, he pushed Tua Tagovailoa to the ground after the Dolphins quarterback threw a pass, allowing Miami to extend a drive. They ended up scoring a go-ahead touchdown a few plays later, a game the Dolphins went on to win.

The defensive lineman acknowledged that he needs to be better, but that he's also in a tough spot as he's closing in on a quarterback. In today's NFL, linemen are often in a lose-lose situation when quarterbacks are about to throw the football, he explained.

"If I don't get there, it's a problem. If I get there, it's a problem," Franklin-Myers said, pointing out that he can't slow down, needing to make plays in the pocket because it's his job.

