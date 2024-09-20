New York Jets Receive Somewhat Encouraging Update on Morgan Moses Injury
The New York Jets have turned the tables on their long-time AFC East terrorizers, the New England Patriots. Their dominant 24-3 victory on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 3 had to feel incredible for the franchise and fan base.
After years of being on the receiving end of blowouts, they returned the favor this time, snapping an eight-game losing streak at MetLife Stadium to the Patriots and winning their second overall against them.
Alas, it wasn’t all positive for the team.
Late in the third quarter, right tackle Morgan Moses went down with a knee injury. It was deja vu for Jets fans who watched the offensive line be decimated by injuries last season, leading to the offensive production unraveling.
Moses, in his second stint with the franchise, was acquired this offseason in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens. He was expected to solidify the right side of the offensive line with veteran Tyron Smith being added to handle left tackle.
The results in the early going were spectacular as New York had a vastly improved unit in the trenches and was playing at a high level. Unfortunately, a change will need to be made with the veteran expected to miss a few weeks.
On a positive note, surgery isn’t expected to be necessary. Further testing will be done according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, but the team is optimistic that the injury isn’t as severe as it looked to be.
In years past, an injury of this caliber would have led to the team unraveling. Contingency plans along the offensive line were limited, but that is not the case in 2024.
Stepping into the lineup for Moses will be Olu Fashanu, the team’s first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Penn State.
The No. 11 overall pick was expected to spend the season developing his craft as the team’s swing tackle. But, he will be pressed into starting duties for as long as Moses is sidelined for.
Unlikely last year, the front office and coaching staff made sure they had the pieces in place to overcome an injury to a starter. The Jets like what they have in Fashanu and are confident that he will get the job done after what he showed in the offseason program and training camp.