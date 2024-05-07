New York Jets Reportedly Were Considering Different Option With First Pick
After the New York Jets made their first round selection during the 2024 NFL draft, it was hard to argue with their process.
By taking Olu Fashanu from Penn State, they gave themselves an opportunity to have their future left tackle and a player who could step in and play if one of their veteran tackles went down with an injury this season.
Based on how last year went, protecting Aaron Rodgers is the most important thing this franchise has to do.
There are still some people out there who think the Jets should have gotten their superstar quarterback another weapon to throw to, but they accomplished that later by taking Malachi Corley with their third round pick.
However, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated shared that New York might have taken that route earlier in the draft if they were presented the opportunity to select the player they really wanted.
"The one who'd have complicated it for New York was Washington WR Rome Odunze. When the Bears took Odunze, the pick became academic," he wrote.
That's certainly interesting.
Odunze was viewed as one of the best three wide receivers in this draft class and is someone considered to be a "can't miss" type of prospect after a dominant collegiate showing. But, there were very few mock drafts who thought the talented playmaker would be around for the Jets' selection at 10, and it turns out that was the case.
With them no longer being able to take their top wide receiver option, they trusted their draft board and ultimately made the decision to draft a talented offensive lineman.
"The New York Jets followed their board. And their needs, too. Let's start here — Olu Fashanu was a very clear pick for New York at 10, and then 11 after they flipped spots with the Vikings ... All of that made the decision pretty simple for the Jets," he wrote.
That decision could pay off in the long run.
New York has been searching for a marquee offensive tackle for many years and they may have just found one in Fashanu.