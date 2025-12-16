Jets Draft Options Dwindling With College QBs Returning To School

The New York Jets have no shortage of needs as they eventually start preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft, but there's no arguing which is most important.

It's imperative that they finally find themselves a quarterback, or this administration might have the rug pulled out from underneath them.

Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor and Brady Cook have combined for 2,054 passing yards, 565 rushing yards (not bad), 18 total touchdowns and 11 interceptions -- which makes them one of the shakiest quarterback rooms in the entire NFL. The Las Vegas Raiders aren't doing much better with Geno Smith and Kenny Pickett, nor are the Cleveland Browns with Shedeur Sanders after he finally earned the starting spot with the departure of Joe Flacco and injury to Dillon Gabriel, but that's why those three franchises will all be in consideration for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

It's just not the best year to be sitting near the top of the draft and in need of a quarterback...

Arch Manning and LaNorris Sellers are foregoing the 2026 NFL Draft

Nov 29, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Lanorris Sellers (16) passes against the Clemson Tigers in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The 2026 NFL Draft is losing quite a bit of steam when it comes to first-round talents at the quarterback position, with several potential options all reportedly deciding to return to school in 2026.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is the biggest name to officially announce his intent to stay in school, which isn't all that surprising given what we've heard from Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his father, Cooper.

"He's a young man who's gotten better as the season's gone on, and not only physically, but mentally, maturity-wise," Sarkisian said on Monday, per ESPN. "I would think he's going to want another year of that growth to put himself in position for hopefully a long career in the NFL. And he's got some unfinished business of what he came here to do and what he came here to accomplish."

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers and USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, two players with undeniable talent that any quarterback-needy team would fall in love with, also made the smart decisions to return to their respective schools.

Sellers was once viewed as a surefire first-round pick, but struggled so much this past season that his contract to return to school included provisions that ensure the school would invest in supporting him. Maiava has perhaps the most to gain out of his reported return, as he'll have another season learning under Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley while also allowing him the opportunity to showcase his talents against schools like Ohio State, Indiana, Oregon, Washington and potentially Notre Dame.

The New York Jets are better off waiting on their next QB

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn stands on the sideline against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

It's probably a good thing that options are dwindling for New York.

Manning, Sellers and Maiava are all talented, but also extremely flawed prospects. The Jets haven't exactly been known for their ability to develop talent at that position (see: Fields, Justin; Darnold, Sam; Wilson, Zach) over the last several seasons, so what would be the difference with those guys?

New York doesn't need to worry about winning football games, and should instead turn its focus toward the 2027 NFL Draft -- where it has three first-round selections that almost ensures it will have a shot at obtaining the No. 1 overall pick.

Manning, Sellers and Maiava will be joined by the likes of Ohio State's Julian Sayin, Oregon's Dante Moore (if he elects to return to school), and current collegiate free agents Dylan Raiola and Sam Leavitt. The Jets would be better served to make their pick from that crop than just scrambling for the best player available in 2026.

Woody Johnson needs to be patient with head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey, because one more rough season could help set the franchise up for a real opportunity at getting things right.

