New York Jets Rookie Primed to Win Massive Role for the 2024 Season
The New York Jets drafted running back Braelon Allen with the No. 134 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Allen, a former star for the Wisconsin Badgers, has immediately made an impact with his new team. In fact, he is on pace to carve out a big-time role for himself right off the bat.
According to the first Jets' unofficial depth chart, Allen is listed as the No. 2 running back behind star starter Breece Hall.
Known for his impressive physique and aggressive running style, Allen will provide an excellent dynamic behind Hall. He will be the thunder to Hall's lightning.
During the 2024 college football season with the Badgers, Allen ended up carrying the football 181 times for 984 yards and 12 touchdowns. The year before he picked up 1,242 yards and 11 touchdowns on 230 carries. Back in 2021, he racked up 1,268 yards and 12 touchdowns on 186 carries.
Clearly, Allen has a proven track record of successful running at the college level.
One thing that Allen did not do much in his college career is catch the football out of the backfield. That is an area that he will need to improve.
Aaron Rodgers has always liked to utilize his running backs in the passing game. Allen may be able to do just fine, but he has not proven himself to be great in that department yet.
While the first unofficial depth chart is far from being a sure thing, Allen has clearly made himself known in New York.
Looking ahead at the 2024 season, the Jets should have an elite offense. Led by Rodgers, New York will have weapons like Garrett Wilson, Mike Williams, Malachi Corley, Allen Lazard, Hall, and Allen. They also improved their offensive line during the offseason.
It will be interesting to see how Allen looks on the field during the preseason. Assuming he plays up to his ability, he will be able to officially secure the primary backup role.
Expect to see a heavy dose of Allen in the preseason. Hall isn't going to play much, if he plays at all. That will leave a bulk of the touches to Allen and the rest of the running back room.