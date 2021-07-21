Jets' Rookies Report to Training Camp

With Jets training camp only a week away, and their first preseason game on the horizon, head coach Robert Saleh and his staff have a lot of preparation ahead of them in these next few weeks.

That process began on Tuesday as New York’s rookies reported to the team facility in Florham Park, NJ for training camp. Gang Green, along with the Ravens, Bills, and Buccaneers, are the first teams to welcome their players to camp in 2021.

This week will serve as a key opportunity for the Jets' young talent to gain additional experience before the rest of the roster arrives.

Zach Wilson and Elijah Moore, 2021 first- and second-round picks respectively, can continue to foster the partnership they developed during minicamp. Jets fans were given some promising signs for the future earlier this offseason, as the aforementioned duo appeared to gel almost immediately.

Alijah Vera-Tucker will also get some valuable snaps this week, as he prepares to prove he is a franchise guard, that New York’s trade to land him on draft night was worth the sacrifices.

Jets Sign First-Round Pick Alijah Vera-Tucker

On the defensive side, undrafted rookie cornerback Isaiah Dunn will look to build on a surprising breakout performance in minicamp. In an experienced secondary, there is room for Dunn to emerge as a regular contributor, but he must take advantage of the exposure this week to prove he belongs.

Late round draft picks Michael Carter II, Jason Pinnock, and Brandin Echols must take advantage of the chance to develop, as the Jets hope they’ve found a future starter at corner.

Finally, watch out for New York’s last pick of the draft: defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall. His athleticism is off the charts, earning the highest rating among defensive tackles with a score of 99. If he can improve his foundational skills, Marshall could excel, particularly in Saleh’s system.

The beginning of training camp next week will get most of the attention, but the next few days for the Jets could go a long way in determining where they end up this year, and beyond.

