New York Jets Rule Out Star Cornerback for Buffalo Bills Showdown
The New York Jets will be without one of the key parts of their secondary when they host the Buffalo Bills on Monday night at MetLife Stadium.
Cornerback Michael Carter II was ruled out by interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich before Saturday’s workout due to a hamstring injury he suffered last Sunday that Ulbrich said earlier this week turned into a back injury. He was listed as out on the injury report.
Carter has not participated in any workouts this week and Ulbrich indicated on Thursday that he needed further evaluation. Carter hurt the hamstring in pre-game workouts in London and played one snap before leaving the game.
Carter, who signed a contract extension earlier this year, has seven tackles, a pass defended and a fumble recovery.
Ulbrich said linebacker C.J. Mosley "had a really good week...we're hopeful” when it comes to his status for Monday’s game.
Mosley, who suffered a toe injury in Week 2 and has missed the last three games, was a limited participant in Saturday’s workout. He practiced in a limited fashion all week and was designated as questionable for the game.
Jamien Sherwood, who has started in Mosley’s place, did hurt his hand during Friday’s workout but would play, according to Ulbrich. But if Mosley can go, it would give the Jets additional depth.
Sherwood was on the injury report. He was a full participant in Saturday’s workout and did not have an injury designation.
The rest of the Jets on the report practiced fully on Saturday and did not have an injury designation, including offensive lineman Morgan Moses (knee), defensive lineman Leki Fotu (hamstring), offensive lineman Tyron Smith (veteran rest), quarterback Aaron Rodgers (ankle) and tight end Tyler Conklin (hip).
As neither Moses nor Fotu have injury designations, they are both likely to play on Monday. Fotu would need to be activated from injured reserve.
Defensive tackle Ed Oliver (hamstring) was the only Bills player designated as out for the game, taking away a member of Buffalo’s pass rush rotation.
Running back James Cook (toe), wide receiver Khalil Shakir (ankle), nose tackle Austin Johnson (oblique), cornerback Taron Johnson (forearm) were all listed as limited participants on Friday and are questionable.
Wide receiver Mack Hollins (shoulder), wide receiver Curtis Samuel (toe), quarterback Josh Allen (left hand/ankle), linebacker Terrel Bernard (pectoral), running back Darrynton Evans (hamstring), long snapper Reid Ferguson (elbow), defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (shoulder), tight end Quintin Morris (shoulder), free safety Taylor Rapp (concussion), defensive end Javon Solomon (hip) and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (knee) have no injury designation.