Three Keys to Success for New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills
If you thought “cadence-gate” was dramatic, well, last week has nothing on this week for the New York Jets as they prepare for the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.
Jets coach Robert Saleh is now a former Jets coach.
Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich is now interim head coach.
Owner Woody Johnson wants to win now.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he isn’t to blame.
All this amid back drop of New York’s (2-3) return to MetLife Stadium to face the Bills (3-2) with the AFC East lead on the line.
That’s all that’s going on. Just another week in New York.
Here are the Jets’ three keys to success in this game.
Block Out The Noise
The distractions will be endless this week with Saleh’s firing. It’s not completely on Ulbrich to figure that out. It’s on the entire coaching staff and every player, too.
Coaching moves like this can be polarizing for everyone. The fan base seems placated. Johnson made it clear he believe this is the best roster his team has had in his 25 years of ownership. Ulbrich is looking at everything, especially on the offensive side of the ball, where the Jets have, objectively, underachieved this season.
If the Jets truly hold each other accountable, this coaching change could work. But blocking out the noise around them is a necessity.
Blitz Josh Allen
Buffalo’s quarterback has a love-hate relationship with the Jets lately, and it’s definitely a hate relationship when he and the Bills come to MetLife Stadium.
How bad is it? Last year he threw three interceptions in the season opener, the one where Rodgers tore his Achilles. The Bills lost.
In 2022 he threw a pair of interceptions in a loss to the Jets.
See the pattern? The Jets have the ability to victimize the veteran quarterback in their own house. He’s coming off one of the worst games of his career. Forcing him into mistakes is a necessity on Monday.
Embrace the Offensive Change
No one will be sure exactly what changes the Jets will make to the offensive scheme until Monday. It’s not like New York is going to tip its hand before the game.
But some things have to change. That could include embattled offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who calls the plays. There were conflicting reports that Saleh was either going to fire him or demote him and give play-calling duties to Todd Downing, a former offensive coordinator.
Will there be more pre-snap motion, something Rodgers reportedly doesn’t like? Will the Jets run the ball more (and frankly, more effectively)? Will New York let the deep ball rip?
It will make the Monday night game must-see TV for Jets fans who want to see what direction Ulbrich will take the team.