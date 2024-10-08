Banged-up New York Jets Star Expected to Play vs. Buffalo Bills
With an extra day to prepare for the Buffalo Bills on Monday, New York Jets former coach Robert Saleh was anticipating that his quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, will be able to play after suffering a low ankle sprain.
Saleh spoke to reporters, including ESPN, on Monday. Typically a practice day for NFL teams, the Jets (2-3) will get a bit longer to rest after their return from London, where they lost to the Minnesota Vikings.
New York won’t return to official practices until Thursday. By the time the game with Buffalo rolls around, Saleh expects his 40-year-old quarterback to be under center.
"All the preliminary stuff says he'll be fine,” he said. Rodgers will undergo further examination later in the week.
Rodgers took a hit on Sunday that was anything but fine. In the third quarter he absorbed a hit from behind that bent him backwards and left him in obvious pain afterward.
"I got my foot caught in the pile there,” Rodgers said to reporters in London.
Rodgers was headed to the medical tent after the play, but after the Jets abruptly got the ball back after a roughing the punter penalty, he returned to the field to lead New York to a field goal. After that he went to the medical tent.
He played the rest of the game, but he noticeably favored that leg the rest of the game.
Rodgers went 29-fo-54 for 244 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in the 23-17 loss. He was sacked three times and was hit 11 times. He was hit 14 times in the previous game, during which he also came up from a hit favoring one leg.
The extra day of rest could help other players, too.
Linebacker C.J. Mosley and right tackle Morgan Moses did not play on Sunday. Mosley has missed three games with an injured toe, but he was limited participant in all practices last week. He has said he won’t come back until he is 100%, as he does not want to have a setback.
Jamien Sherwood started again in his place and led the team in tackles.
Moses has missed two games after suffering a knee injury, paving the way for rookie Olu Fashanu to make his first two NFL starts. The Jets hope that Moses will only miss two games, but he was a limited participant in just one practice last week.
New York will evaluate cornerback Michael Carter II for a hamstring injury, which he suffered during pre-game workouts on Sunday.