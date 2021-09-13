Report: Jets' Lamarcus Joyner Likely Out For Season With Elbow Injury

Veteran defensive back Lamarcus Joyner is expected to miss the rest of the season with torn tendon in his arm that will require surgery, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Joyner exited Sunday's loss against the Panthers after playing in just nine snaps on defense (two on special teams).

After falling to Carolina, 19-14, Jets head coach Robert Saleh mentioned that Joyner was going to be evaluated. This certainly isn't the news New York was hoping to get, if Rapoport's report turns out to be accurate.

With a young team featuring several rookies, especially on the defense, the Jets entered this season looking to rely on veterans. After already losing the likes of Carl Lawson (torn Achilles) and Vinny Curry (rare blood disorder) for the year, Joyner is another significant blow.

Joyner, 30, was entering his eighth season in 2021. He and Marcus Maye projected to give Gang Green a formidable duo in the secondary, helping a slew of rookies and youngsters at the cornerback position.

General manager Joe Douglas worked hard this offseason to add veterans at different positions on the defensive side of the ball, helping to foster some success surrounding those unproven assets. Lawson, Curry and Joyner were three of the biggest acquisitions. They'll contribute a total of nine snaps to this defensive front in 2021, a brutal result of what was poised to be a positive match.

Now, expect even more new faces to be given expanded roles in the secondary as New York simply can't catch a break.

