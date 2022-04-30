Jets Select Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert With No. 101 Pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Jets selected Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert with the No. 101 pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday night.

After signing two tight ends in free agency this offseason—C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin—this position wasn't necessarily an area of need for New York in the early rounds of this year's draft.

As has been the trend through the first two days of the draft, however, the Jets are adding as many weapons as they can, making sure quarterback Zach Wilson is surrounded by ample playmakers on offense.

Ruckert had the best year of his career with the Buckeyes in 2021. In 11 games, he had 26 receptions with 309 receiving yards. In an offense with receivers like Chris Olave, Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Garrett Wilson, who the Jets picked back in the first round with the No. 10 overall selection, he didn't factor into the passing game too much.

Nonetheless, Ruckert is experienced, has plenty of upside and can help right away as a blocker.

In Mike LaFleur's offensive scheme, it helps to have a deep tight end room. Considering New York has struggled to find production from that spot in recent years, this is especially relevant for the Jets going forward as they look to take steps closer to contention.

