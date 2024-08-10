New York Jets Should Target Receiver Released By Patriots
The New York Jets are relatively set for the start of the 2024 NFL season. While their roster is in a good place, they could consider adding more depth and talent to improve the overall roster.
One position that they could consider adding a piece is at wide receiver.
Getting Aaron Rodgers as many weapons as possible was a clear priority during the offseason. Joe Douglas went out and signed Mike Williams in NFL free agency and also drafted Malachi Corley. They still have Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard.
Could they still be in the market to bring in another wide receiver to try and upgrade even more?
If they are interested in that option, taking a look at JuJu Smith-Schuster, who was just released by the New England Patriots, could make a lot of sense.
While his 2023 season with the Patriots wasn't very good, resulting in just 29 receptions for 260 yards and a touchdown, he was a key part of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl winning run back in 2022.
During that 2022 campaign, Smith-Schuster caught 78 passes for 933 yards and three touchdowns. Playing alongside of Patrick Mahomes was obviously very good for his career.
Sometimes, the quarterback can make all of the difference for a wide receiver. Obviously, New England did not have a very good situation last year at quarterback.
Being able to get back to playing with an elite quarterback like Rodgers could once again unlock Smith-Schuster's ability. He could end up being a key role player for the Jets, just like he was for the Chiefs.
At 27 years old, Smith-Schuster should still have a little gas left in the tank. He would have to compete for playing time with Lazard and Corley, but the 2022 version of himself would earn time on the field.
New York should strongly consider this option.
At the very worst, they would be able to part ways with him before the regular season begins. If he is able to get back to his full potential, Smith-Schuster could go down as one of the biggest steals of the offseason.
Assuming they can get him signed to a cheap one-year deal, this is a no-brainer flier to take for the Jets on a player that could become a key X-Factor for the offense.