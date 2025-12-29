Jets' Aaron Glenn Sends Message To Woody Johnson After 42-10 Loss

The New York Jets had arguably their worst game of the season on Sunday as they welcomed the New England Patriots to town.

New England scored 14 points in the first quarter and didn't slow down from there. The Patriots had 42 points before the third quarter ended and then sent young quarterback Drake Maye to the bench with a comfortable lead after tossing five touchdown passes.

The Jets' passing attack struggled. Brady Cook had 152 yards and an interception. The score could've been even more lopsided, but Breece Hall was dynamic in the loss. He had 111 yards on the ground on 14 carries to go along with a touchdown. He also had two catches for 18 yards. Hall was the lone bright spot for the team. He eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards on the season for the first time in his career, and became the first Jets running back to reach the threshold since Chris Ivory in 2015.

It's been a tough go for the Jets this season

Overall, it was a tough game, though. After it ended, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn was asked about his message for owner Woody Johnson after a 42-10 blowout and 3-13 record, as shared by The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.

"Woody knows I’m not going to BS him about anything at all," Glenn said, as transcribed by Rosenblatt. "We’re always going to be straightforward with each other. The No. 1 thing is we have to get better. What are those things we have to do to get better? We put our heads together and figure out what steps we have to take...I do know there’s a belief in me and I have a belief in him.”

New York has been bitten by the injury bug over and over again and clearly wasn't at full strength on Sunday. Still, it was an ugly showing for the team. Outside of Hall, the only thing that can be really taken from the Week 17 contest is the fact that New York moved up from No. 4 to No. 3 in the race for the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

