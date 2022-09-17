Jets Should Watch These Prospects in College Football’s Week 3 Slate

We’re one week into the 2022 NFL season and Jets fans are already stewing over New York’s lifeless loss to the Ravens, 24-9. Unlike some, I refuse to say it’s time to give up on the Jets season already; but that doesn’t mean we can’t already look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft.

Albeit a lackluster slate of premiere college football games, there’s no shortage of NFL prospects taking the field this Saturday — especially in the “marquee” games of the week. Whether you’ve given up on the Jets season or not, here are three names to keep your eye on.

Antonio Johnson, SAF, Texas A&M

Hidden behind the Aggie’s drastic loss to Appalachian State this past weekend and shaky play the two weeks prior is an NFL prospect-loaded roster, especially on the backend of its defense. None stand out more than Antonio Johnson, the versatile defensive back that will be seen playing outside corner, lining up in the slot, roaming the backend as a split zone safety — his primary position — and even linebacker on occasion (paging Robert Saleh).

Johnson’s ball skills and change of direction speed are still a work in progress, but his athleticism and football IQ make him a perfect fit for either zone coverage or covering tight ends and slot receivers in man coverage.

As they take on No. 13 ranked Miami Saturday night on ESPN, keep your eye on No. 27 flying around the football field. If his trajectory continues upward this season and through the draft process, he’ll become the first Texas A&M defensive back taken in the first two rounds since 2017.

Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon

One of the thinnest and least talented position groups on the Jets roster is its linebackers, and we have a chance to watch one of the nation’s best in Noah Sewell when Zach Wilson’s alma mater and No. 12 ranked BYU travels to Eugene, Oregon to face the No. 25 ranked Ducks.

The youngest brother of Saints Nephi Sewell and more-known Lions’ tackle Penei Sewell, Noah projects as a first-round talent with a fantastic mix of size, burst and instincts. While still needing to tighten up his man-coverage skills and sideline-to-sideline speed, Sewell is an aggressive downhill runner and his ability to shed blockers and anticipate snap counts make him a huge asset blitzing up the middle.

Sewell best projects as a pure middle linebacker at the next level and, although CJ Mosley’s contract restructure will most likely tie him to the Jets in 2023, he would be more than deserving of being the future leader of the Jets defense when the time comes.

Olumuyia Fashanu, LT, Penn State

I’m going to make it a requirement to feature an offensive tackle every week we look through draft prospects, and this time we’ll take a glimpse at the slowly rising tackle making the most of his new opportunity in redshirt sophomore Olumuyia Fashanu.

Replacing NFL-draftee Rasheed Walker on the left side, Fashanu has looked impressive to start the year after starting in just one game the previous two seasons. At 6-foot-6 and 308 pounds Fashanu still has the body control and strength to move in the run game, making him a tantalizing prospect for the Jets outside run zone scheme.

He may not be the most polished when it comes to technique, but that should certainly trend upward as he adds game experience to his belt. His Week 3 opponent in Auburn will be his toughest test yet, as they feature physical defensive linemen and upper-echelon NFL prospects in both Colby Wooden and Derick Hall. While I certainly won’t give up on Fashanu if he looks overmatched against more experienced defensive linemen, a strong performance against potential pro talents will certainly elevate his draft stock this early in the process.

