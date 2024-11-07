New York Jets Superstar Claims Weekly AFC Offensive Player Award
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson had one of the most incredible catches you’ll see in the NFL this season last week against the Houston Texans.
In fact, he made that catch in the first game of the week.
Those that decide the weekly AFC and NFC Player of the Week honors did not forget, as Wilson was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.
That catch alone didn’t win him the award. But, it did win him a lot of attention.
Wilson ran a go route and turned around, grabbed the football with his right hand and brought the ball in for what became the go-ahead touchdown catch.
The reception — which was originally called incomplete but overturned after it was determined Wilson got his left foot and shin down before his left knee went out of bounds, thus establishing possession as he got his right foot down — drew immediate comparisons to Beckham’s incredible reception against the Dallas Cowboys.
The catch was key to the Jets’ victory, as his second score of the game gave New York the lead in the fourth quarter.
After that, Davante Adams iced the game with his first touchdown reception as a Jet.
Wilson had a great game, as he caught nine receptions for 90 yards and two touchdowns. In fact, the first touchdown was also a one-handed catch. That one was in the open field and saw Wilson reach out and palm the football before he cut upfield for the Jets’ first touchdown of the game.
His second touchdown catch drew plenty of attention from his teammates, social media and even Jets legends like Wayne Chrebet, who was at the game and watching from a suite.
Even before the catch, he was having a great season. He’s the most targeted receiver in pro football, with 60 catches on 94 targets for 663 yards and five touchdowns. He’s already surpassed his career high for touchdowns receptions, which was four his rookie year in 2022.
After a slow start, Wilson has put together three 100-yard receiving performances in his last five games and has caught four touchdown passes in that span. Three of those games came after the trade for All-Pro Davante Adams, who some expected to siphon some catches away from Wilson.
That hasn’t been the case. If anything, Wilson has seen his target volume remain steady while he converts more catches.
Wilson appears on his way to his first All-Pro team nod. He was the 2022 AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and has put together back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons after he was selected as a first-round pick.