Young Wide Receivers Will Get More Opportunities Following Mike Williams Trade
After a big win against the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football, the New York Jets made the decision to trade wide receiver Mike Williams to the Pittsburgh Steelers just before the NFL trade deadline.
It was a big week for the Jets, as they were able to snap a five-game losing streak with a big win over the Texans. In the victory, New York looked excellent in the second half of the game, as they were able to score 21 points and their offense finally seemed to click.
The passing attack looked really sharp, as Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams both recorded over 90 yards receiving with three combined touchdowns. It was everything that the front office and coaching staff likely wanted to see from the last few weeks, as the Jets proved that they could be explosive on that side of the ball.
While Wilson and Adams have started to shine together, the Jets making the decision to trade Williams was a bit surprising considering Allen Lazard is out with an injury.
It was a bit of a disappointing tenure for the veteran wide receiver in New York, as while they were careful with him coming back off ACL surgery, he never really got involved in the offense.
In nine games this season, the 30-year-old totaled 12 receptions, 166 receiving yards and didn’t score a touchdown. His role in the offense certainly wasn’t what he was looking for as well, as he should play a more prominent role in the passing attack for the Steelers.
While Williams wasn’t doing a ton on the Jets, he was a healthy body at wide receiver on the field. Now, New York has created some opportunities for their young players to prove what they can do, especially with Lazard out.
Both Malachi Corley and Xavier Gipson will be seeing more reps on offense, and while Corley made a horrible mistake on Thursday Night Football, he did show his explosiveness prior to dropping the ball before crossing the goal line.
While Gipson has been mostly a special teams player for the Jets, he will also be getting more reps at wide receiver now as well.
With Lazard out for a couple of weeks, both players will have a chance to prove themselves before he comes back, as New York should still be pretty solid at wide-out once he is healthy despite trading Williams.