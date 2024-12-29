New York Jets Superstar Defender Out for Bills Game With Hamstring Injury
The New York Jets will be without cornerback Sauce Gardner for the second half of Sunday's game with the Buffalo Bills with a hamstring injury, which has been a persistent issue for the past month.
Gardner was on the injury report all week with the injury, which he first suffered after the bye week. He missed one game but has played in the last two.
He worked out before the game and was declared active. He played for most of the first half and left after he appeared to re-aggravate the injury.
The Jets initially declared him questionable going into the halftime. But, shortly after the second half started, the Jets downgraded him to out.
There is one game remaining this season.
Earlier in the game, New York lost offensive tackle Morgan Moses to a knee injury for part of the first half. He was deemed questionable but returned for the second half.
After suffering the injury, he left for the sideline and the blue medical tent. After an exam, he moved to a stationary bike to try and work out the injury. The Jets listed him as questionable to return.
Moses was questionable going into the game with the knee injury. He first suffered it in Week 3 and missed two games and then returned to the lineup. He’s been listed on New York’s injury report most weeks after that, but has always played
The Jets are already without veteran tackle Tyron Smith, who is on injured reserve with a neck injury, and rookie Olu Fashanu, who is on IR after he suffered a foot injury last week.
The Jets’ inactive players for Sunday’s game were cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse, edge rusher Braiden McGregor (ankle), kicker Anders Carlson, safety Jaylin Simpson, cornerback Kendall Sheffield and cornerback Quan’tez Stiggers.
Three stars that were on the injury report were able to play to start the game, including wide receiver Davante Adams, defensive lineman Quinnen Williams and cornerback Sauce Gardner.
Players listed on New York’s injury report that are active for the game include cornerback Michael Carter II (back), safety Tony Adams (ankle), offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle), edge rusher Haason Reddick (neck), offensive guard John Simpson (calf) and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (knee).
New York also activated kicker Greg Zuerlein was from injured reserve after more than a month. But he didn’t handle the game’s opening kickoff. The Jets had punter Thomas Morstead handle it.
The Bills were without several players that were on the injury report all week, most notably wide receiver Curtis Samuel (rib) and safety Damar Hamlin (rib). Other inactives included cornerback Kaiir Elam, linebacker Nick Morrow, tackle Tylan Grable, defensive tackle Austin Johnson and safety Lewis Cine.