Sauce Gardner Inactive for New York Jets Before Miami Dolphins Game
The New York Jets ruled cornerback Sauce Gardner inactive for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, one of six players that were ruled out for the game.
On Saturday, the Jets (3-9) ruled out running back Breece Hall for the game with a knee injury. He was also inactive.
Gardner suffered a hamstring injury last Sunday against Seattle and left the game late in the contest. On Wednesday, when discussing Gardner’s status, interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said that he would be hesitant to play the third-year pro if he wasn’t 100%, especially considering the speed the Dolphins possess at wide receiver in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
The Jets will likely start Brandin Echols for Gardner but would have little depth behind Echols.
The rest of the inactives for the Jets included wide receiver Malachi Corley, offensive lineman Xavier Newman, cornerback Quan’tez Stiggers and edge rusher Braiden McGregor.
Hall suffered a knee injury against Indianapolis in Week 11 before the Jets’ bye week. He was limited last week leading up to the Seahawks game and played.
Stiggers was also ruled out on Saturday due to an illness. Newman (groin) was also on the injury report.
Corley is a casualty of the return of veteran wide receiver Allen Lazard, who was activated on Saturday.
The Jets also activated offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer, moved linebacker C.J. Mosley to injured reserve, released offensive lineman Connor McGovern and elevated cornerback Kendall Sheffield from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday.
New York players that were on the injury report but are available on Sunday include right tackle Morgan Moses (shoulder), right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle) and left tackle Olu Fashanu (toe) and offensive lineman John Simpson (illness).
Miami’s inactives are quarterback Skylar Thompson, cornerback Ethan Bonner, running back Raheem Mostert (hip), offensive lineman Andrew Meyer, tight end Jack Stoll and wide receiver River Craycraft.
Dolphins on the injury report that are available include offensive tackle Terron Armstead (knee), linebacker Anthony Walker (hamstring), linebacker Bradley Chubb (knee), linebacker Cameron Goode (knee), cornerback Kade Kohou (back), long snapper Blake Ferguson (illness), defensive end Calais Campbell (rest), wide receiver Tyreek Hill (wrist/rest), offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (back/elbow), cornerback Kendall Fuller (concussion), defensive tackle Benito Jones (shoulder/back), free safety Jordan Poyer (rest/finger), offensive guard Isaiah Wynn (quad/knee) and fullback Alec Ingold (calf).