Jets Pick Purdue Playmaker In Third Round of Mock Draft

New York snags wideout Rondale Moore in the third round of this mock draft.

If a player of this caliber is available in the third round, surely the Jets will pounce.

In a mock draft from Sports Illustrated's NFL Draft Bible on Monday, New York was able to snatch Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore with the No. 66 overall pick.

Moore played for three years at Purdue, struggling to stay on the field in his final two seasons due to injuries. In his freshman year, however, the playmaker proved he's capable of doing damage at the next level.

Over 13 games in 2018, Moore had 114 catches for 1,258 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. He added another 200-plus yards and a pair of scores on the ground while compiling 662 return yards on kickoffs.

That versatility on offense (and special teams) makes him an appealing prospect, a player capable of changing any game when he's got the football in his hands. Just look at Purdue's upset over Ohio State from that season. Moore had 194 yards from scrimmage in that game, getting into the end zone twice as well.

The reason Moore may be available this late in the draft is his injury history. It's still entirely possible that Moore will be taken in the first or second round, but there's also a good chance his draft stock takes a hit due to those durability concerns.

Nonetheless, the talent is there. If the Jets' internal evaluations leading up to the draft determine that Moore would fit into their new offensive scheme under Robert Saleh and Mike LaFleur—and he comes into the draft healthy—he would be a great pick for this club.

As for what that would mean for this current roster, perhaps taking Moore would signal the end of Jamison Crowder's tenure with Gang Green? Granted, we may already know Crowder's fate by the time New York is on the clock next month, but Moore projects to be in the slot due to his lack of size.

Don't worry, he makes up for his size with his speed and explosiveness.

Bottom line, adding a player like Moore would be a big help in taking New York's offense out of the league's cellar and on the long road to respectability, regardless of who is under center for this team.

