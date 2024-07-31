New York Jets Teammate Reveals Interesting Comparison for Aaron Rodgers
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is one of the best to ever play his position in NFL history. From a pure throwing talent perspective, many argue that he is the best.
Heading into the 2024 season, Rodgers is facing a lot of pressure. He is coming back from a torn Achilles and he is 40 years old. Those two things don't usually mix very well.
While some believe that he will pick up where he left off before the injury, others don't expect things to go very well for him.
That being said, the future Hall of Fame quarterback's teammates love him. One has even named a comparison for playing alongside Rodgers.
Solomon Thomas, a defensive tackle for the Jets, has compared playing with Rodgers to being like playing alongside Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant.
"I talk to my friends back home all the time, it's like playing with a MJ [Michael Jordan] or Kobe [Bryant]. It really is like one-of-a-kind. I feel blessed to be around him. I feel blessed to be a part of this team. He's the best in the game. I mean, the adjustments he makes at the line of scrimmage is crazy. What he sees, what he hears, what he notices, how aware he is. You haven't seen it."
Rodgers is truly one of the greatest to ever throw the football. He is now looking to shut up his critics once again and shut down the speculation about his future.
Looking ahead to the 2024 season, New York has all of the pieces in place to win a Super Bowl.
If the roster plays up to its full potential, the sky is the limit. They're loaded with talent on both sides of the football.
Joe Douglas went all out to surround Rodgers with talent offensively. The offense will feature the superstar quarterback, Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, Mike Williams, Allen Lazard, and Malachi Corley. He also improved the offensive line a lot.
Defensively, the Jets are even better. They should be a top-three defense in the NFL. Led by Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams, and C.J. Mosley, opposing offenses are going to have a hard time scoring against them.
Everything hinges on what Rodgers can do coming back from his torn Achilles. If he can get back to playing at the level that everyone has become accustomed to seeing from him, New York is going to be a fun team to watch and a very serious Super Bowl contender.