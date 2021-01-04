New York Jets Make First Interview Request of Head Coaching Search

The Jets have reportedly made their first formal interview request of their head coaching search.

New York, along with the Houston Texans, have inquired to interview Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. This comes less than 24 hours after the Jets fired head coach Adam Gase following his second season at the helm in New York.

Eberflus, 50, may not have head coaching experience, but he's considered a quality candidate for teams seeking to fill vacancies this offseason.

Before stepping in as the Colts defensive coordinator in 2018, Eberflus was the Cowboys linebackers coach for seven years. He spent eight seasons as Missouri's defensive coordinator starting in 2001 before making the jump to the NFL.

The year before Eberflus began working as the Colts defensive coordinator, Indianapolis' defense was one of the very worst in the NFL. They allowed 367.1 yards per game in 2017, third-worst in the league, and had a 4-12 record.

Over the next three seasons, Eberflus has helped transform the Colts into an elite defensive team. Indianapolis allowed only 90.5 rushing yards per game this season, more than only one other team across the NFL. They ranked eighth this season in yards allowed per game (332.1) and finished with their best record in almost a decade (11-5).

After selecting an offensive-minded option last time New York hired a new head coach, a decision that evidently didn't pan out these last two seasons, perhaps general manager Joe Douglas and his team will choose an individual that specializes on the other side of the ball this time around. Beyond Eberflus, other options that are current defensive coordinators include San Francisco's Robert Saleh, Los Angeles' Brandon Staley and Baltimore's Don Martindale.

New York's search for Gase's replacement is set to be a lengthy and thorough process, interviewing plenty of candidates. Case in point, minutes after Pelissero's report on Eberfus, ESPN's Adam Schefter announced the Jets are also expected to request permission to chat with Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

