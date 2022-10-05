Jets' Duane Brown Returns to Practice, Working Back From Injured Reserve

Jets offensive tackle Duane Brown, as well as defensive lineman Vinny Curry, returned to practice on Wednesday, the team announced.

Rejoining their teammates on the practice field, Brown and Curry have now started their 21-day window before they need to be activated to the roster.

Getting Brown back from IR would be a huge, a much-needed boost for the Jets and their banged-up offensive line.

Brown, 37, landed on injured reserve just before the regular season began last month, suffering a shoulder injury in practice. It was a significant blow for a club that was already trying to replace starting left tackle Mekhi Becton, who is out for the season with a knee injury.

Since Brown went down with his injury, two more tackles have joined him on the sidelines. George Fant is also on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in Week 3 against the Bengals. Meanwhile, rookie Max Mitchell—who exited Sunday's win over the Steelers with his own knee injury—is "probably out this week," per head coach Robert Saleh.

New York was able to exhale when they learned Mitchell did not suffer a season-ending injury, carted off the field in Week 4—he's expected to be back sooner than later.

That leaves the Jets in a sticky situation up front for the next few weeks, but at least reinforcements are on the way. Second-year guard Alijah Vera-Tucker moved over to left tackle on Sunday in Pittsburgh while Conor McDermott filled in on the right side after Mitchell got hurt in the first half.

Curry was placed on injured reserve Sept. 1 with a hamstring injury. The veteran didn't play in 2021 after he was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder.

