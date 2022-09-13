Skip to main content

Jets Work Out Four Punters, Could Replace Braden Mann

Braden Mann played poorly in New York's season-opening loss on Sunday against the Ravens.
Braden Mann's days with the Jets could be numbered.

New York invited four different punters for a workout on Tuesday.

This comes after Mann's miserable performance in a Week 1 loss to the Ravens on Sunday, shanking a punt for just 20 yards that led to one of Baltimore's three touchdowns. Overall, Mann punted six times on Sunday, averaging 42.17 yards. His long was a 50-yarder.

Michael Palardy, Ty Long, Joseph Charlton and Jake Julien were the punters that came in for an audition on Tuesday. Palardy has the most experience of the bunch (321 career punts, 45.2 average), dating back to his NFL debut in 2016. Long has punted for the Chargers, Charlton for the Panthers and Jaguars. Julien has no NFL experience.  

Mann was picked by the Jets out of Texas A&M in the sixth round back in 2020, part of general manager Joe Douglas' first draft class. As a rookie, he averaged 43.88 yards per punt, 29th in the league. Last year, Mann averaged 45.73 yards per punt (19th in the NFL), appearing in just 10 games due to an injury.

Factoring in Sunday's season-opener, Mann is averaging 44.4 yards on 129 punts in the NFL.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

