    December 8, 2021
    Jets' Wide Receiver Room Suffers Another Blow

    New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore could Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints after suffering a quad injury according to head coach Robert Saleh.
    With Corey Davis undergoing season-ending surgery, rookie Elijah Moore was poised to be on the receiving end of even more targets over the final month of the year.

    Rather than a smooth week of preparation before facing the Saints on Sunday, however, Moore is day-to-day with an injury of his own.

    Head coach Robert Saleh revealed on Wednesday that Moore is dealing with a quad injury. While Saleh is hopeful that the rookie can play on Sunday, he said it's too early in the week to definitively tell what his status will be.

    "It came on really late, so I didn’t have any detail on Monday. Didn’t really get a hold of it until really Tuesday," Saleh said.

    According to Saleh, this new issue has nothing to do with the quad injury Moore suffered in practice during the preseason.

    After a bit of a slow start, Moore has showed exactly why the Jets used a second-round pick on the receiver in the 2021 NFL draft. Moore has five receiving touchdowns in his last five games, racking up 392 receiving yards on 45 targets and 28 receptions.

    The rookie has looked like a rising star and a cornerstone in this young Jets offense, flashing his speed and playmaking ability in a variety of different situations and route concepts. 

    It would be a huge blow for New York if both Davis and Moore were sidelined on Sunday. Factor in rookie running back Michael Carter (ankle sprain) and New York would be without three of their top four receivers in a game against a postseason contender.

    Saleh did have some positive news to report on Wednesday, though. Wideout Keelan Cole has returned to practice after his case of COVID-19. Cole was out last week during Gang Green's loss to the Eagles. 

