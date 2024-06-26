New York Jets Young Pass-Rusher Eyeing Massive Breakout Season
The New York Jets have gone through a busy offseason that has ended up causing quite a bit of drama as well.
Obviously, the two biggest dramatic stories surrounding the franchise are in regards to Aaron Rodgers and Haason Reddick.
Rodgers chose to miss mandatory minicamp to attend another event. Reddick has opted to stay away from the team and try to use his leverage to get a contract that he desires.
Despite the distractions that the team has faced already, they're expected to be a potential Super Bowl contender in 2024. The roster is extremely talented and there are no reasons why they can't reach those levels of hype.
Looking closer at the team's defensive pass-rush, Reddick was acquired to be a huge part of the edge rushing unit. He's expected to work something out with the team and get back on the field, but the Jets do have another player ready to step up into a much bigger role as well.
Jermaine Johnson is a player who has yet to come close to reaching his ceiling. He has already shown flashes of being an elite pass-rusher. In 2024, he's hoping to take his game to the next level.
In a recent interview, shared by the team's official website, Johnson spoke out about expecting big things from himself this year.
"Same way, get better, be critical of yourself, know that this team expects big things from me. And me, myself, expect big things from me."
Johnson continued talking, opening up about a massive goal he has for himself this season.
"Big plays, all year. Be the reason. I always want to be the reason we win and I want to be the reason we lose. I want the opportunity to win the game. I want the opportunity to be on the field and make a big play for my team. I'd rather it'd be on me than anybody else."
During the 2023 season, Johnson showed flashes of the big-time potential that New York saw in him when the franchise drafted him with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
He racked up 55 total tackles to go along with 7.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, an interception, a defensive touchdown, and seven defended passes.
Those numbers are expected to rise this season. The 25-year-old linebacker is going to be a key piece for the Jets' defense.
Depending on what happens with Reddick, Johnson could be a huge part of determining the team's success in 2024 and beyond. He has the talent and potential to be a big-time playmaker and now he needs to show it on the field on Sundays.
Johnson seems ready for that challenge.