    December 26, 2021
    Jets' Zach Wilson Scrambles For Sensational 52-Yard Touchdown Run Against Jaguars

    Zach Wilson has now rushed for four touchdowns this season. This one was the best of that bunch.
    Everyone knows that Zach Wilson has unteachable arm talent.

    But what about his ability to make plays with his legs?

    On third down in the first quarter against the Jaguars on Sunday, Wilson made the play of the season, breaking tackles and scrambling 52 yards for a touchdown to take an early lead.

    As the pocket collapsed around him, Wilson bent over, escaping a tackle while sprinting out to his right. 

    Typically, Wilson would slow down and slide at this point, but with nothing but green grass in front of him, the rookie quarterback kept on running, clearing the first-down marker and looking for more.

    After 20 yards on the ground, Wilson tiptoed down the sideline before cutting back to avoid another Jaguars defender, finding one more burst to get to the end zone, diving over the goal line from three yards out.

    For a player that missed four games earlier in the year with a right knee injury, Wilson was flying down the sideline. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Wilson topped out at 19.19 mph on the play, the fastest speed the BYU product has reached in his young career. 

    The 52-yard run is New York's longest touchdown run since Isaiah Crowell scored from 77 yards out against the Broncos in 2018, per ESPN's Rich Cimini. 

    In fact, it's the longest touchdown run ever by a Jets quarterback, eclipsing the mark set by Sam Darnold and his 46-yard run last year against Denver.

    No other NFL quarterback has had a longer touchdown run since Marcus Mariota (87 yards) in 2015.

    New York took an early 6-3 lead with the touchdown run. Kicker Eddy Piñeiro had his extra point attempt blocked at the line of scrimmage moments after Wilson scored. 

    Wilson now has four rushing touchdowns this season. That's tied with rookie running back Michael Carter for the most by any Jets player this season

    Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

