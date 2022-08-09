Jets' Robert Saleh Comfortable With Depth on Offensive Line Despite Mekhi Becton Injury

When Robert Saleh spoke to reporters on Monday, the head coach made it clear he wasn't concerned about Mekhi Becton's latest knee injury.

Part of that perspective stemmed from Saleh's faith in the rest of this team's offensive line room.

"We really do like our backup situation," Saleh said.

After Becton, New York has a group of tackles including Conor McDermott, Chuma Edoga and rookie Max Mitchell. McDermott, who has the most experience of the bunch, is going to be sidelined for the next few weeks after sustaining an ankle sprain.

"I know McDermott's hurt, he’ll be back, he’ll be fine. He’s started games for us, Chuma’s started games for us," Saleh added.

Saleh was asked specifically about veteran tackle Duane Brown, a five-time Pro Bowler and free agent that recently visited the Jets at training camp.

As much as he deferred to general manager Joe Douglas, Saleh did admit that adding a player like Brown—if he were to sign with Gang Green—would be an embarrassment of riches if everyone is healthy.

"Getting a guy like Duane Brown is kind of being spoiled in a sense of just having so much great talent at one position," Saleh explained. "But, we do have faith in our backup offensive linemen. Anytime you get hurt and you have to test your depth it does become scary waters, but at the same time it is why we put in all this work and do our best to prepare these guys to be able to take those spots. It doesn’t create panic at all in my mind anyway, but a guy like Duane is a bonus."

With Becton's injury, Brown feels like more of a necessity than a bonus.

Depending on how much time Becton will miss, this depth is going to be tested early and often. Last year, the Morgan Moses signing ended up working out for this team after Becton went down with a season-ending injury in Week 1.

Right now, there is no Moses. McDermott or Edoga would step in as starters if the season started this weekend.

It's worth noting that Saleh's comments on Monday were made before reports circulated that Becton's injury is more severe than the team originally thought. Perhaps his vantage point on New York's backup situation on the offensive line would be different if he knew Becton's injury was this significant.

Nonetheless, Saleh had high praise for Edoga, a former third-round pick (in 2019) that hasn't started in green and white since 2020.

"Chuma’s got all the ability in the world," Saleh said. "He’s just trying to find his consistency. Being consistent and the way he approaches the game and the way he executes from play to play. So, and it’s hard on him, there’s no excuses for it, for anyone, but he is going from left to right every play because he does have to swing. So, that is difficult especially in camp, but I know he’s working his tail off and as he works through and trying to find his groove, he is getting a ton of reps."

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.