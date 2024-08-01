NFL Analyst Shares Hot Take on New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers
There may not be a team in the NFL under more pressure than the New York Jets to perform in 2024. Expectations are sky-high again because they have Aaron Rodgers as the starting quarterback of their offense.
The 2024 campaign is basically a redo after Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury on the team’s fourth offensive play of the 2023 season. All of the main pieces of the coaching staff and front office got a pass after their star went down.
Debates can be had if that was the correct decision for ownership to make. Without Rodgers, the Jets were one of the worst teams in the NFL, as they remained somewhat competitive solely because of their defense.
The defense should once again be dominant, and the supporting cast offensively was improved as well. The offensive line has been revamped, which was a major need coming during the offseason. There are some new weapons to work with at wide receiver as well. Veteran Mike Williams was signed in free agency and a third-round pick was used on Malachi Corley out of Western Kentucky.
But, this team’s level of success will fall on the shoulders of Rodgers.
He needs to play up to his capabilities if they are to contend.
If they don’t accomplish that goal, one NFL analyst believes that the trade to acquire him will be remembered as one of the worst in league history.
Former quarterback Dan Orlovsky was on ESPN’s First Take this week and shared his opinion about New York and their quarterback.
It turning into one of the worst in NFL history seems like a bit of a stretch.
Going all in on a 40-year-old quarterback was certainly risky, but the Jets didn’t mortgage a ton of their future to get the deal done.
Because of Rodgers’ injury, the final price was a first-round pick swap, two second-rounders and a sixth-round pick to the Green Bay Packers with a fifth heading back to New York. Had he stayed healthy, the Jets’ first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft would have gone to the Packers as well.
That would have certainly changed how this deal was looked at.
New York used their first-round pick this year to further bolster the offensive line, selecting Penn State tackle Olu Fashanu. Given how bad Jets quarterbacks have been in recent history, and the price it normally costs to land a good one, this is a deal the team would do 10 out of 10 times.