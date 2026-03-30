NFL Draft Buzz: Jets Eyeing Speedy SEC Tight End to Bolster Offense

The New York Jets have added a slew of talent to their defense in free agency this offseason. They still have holes all over their roster, including a few left on the defense.

But the Jets have plenty of draft capital to upgrade their team. They have four picks in the first 44 selections of the draft. It wouldn't be shocking if three of these four picks were used on defensive players.

But they can't neglect the offense in the NFL draft, especially late in the draft. They could look to use seventh round picks to land playmakers if the right ones fall.

NFL draft analyst Tony Pauline of Essentially Sports recently reported that the Jets spent time with Mississippi State tight end Seydou Traore in the lead-up to the NFL draft.

Jets among teams eyeing Mississippi State tight end Seydou Traore

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs tight end Seydou Traore (8) does the “horns down” gesture after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

"Immediately after the league released the official combine invitations, I named MSU tight end Seydou Traore as one of the biggest snubs from the event," Pauline wrote. "Traore was someone I wrote about extensively during Shrine Bowl practice, where he was unstoppable. During the MSU pro day on Friday, the tight end proved why he deserved to be a participant in Indianapolis. After tipping the scale at 244 pounds, 11 more than his weight from the Shrine Bowl, Traore timed as fast as 4.57 seconds in the 40 and hit 40 inches in the vertical jump and 10-foot-7 in the broad.

"He was also timed as fast as 6.95 seconds in the three-cone drill. Just as he did during Shrine practice, Traore looked athletic during drills and caught the ball incredibly well. Part of the league’s IPP program for international players, Traore is a great developmental prospect whose game has steadily progressed over the past three years. The Los Angeles Chargers had their tight ends coach on hand, and Traore also spent time with the New York Jets."

Going after Traore would be taking a shot on a lottery ticket prospect. He was never dominant in college, though he did a good job of finding the end zone last season. Traore scored five touchdowns in 13 games last year.

He's fast and athletic while jumping 40 inches in the vertical jump. He's showcased good change of direction to pair with his speed and explosiveness.

The traits are there, but he's very unpolished. The Jets could likely wait until undrafted free agency to land him, which makes him an intriguing name to watch for New York.